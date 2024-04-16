'Kabhi to Milegi, Kahin to Milegi': Mathura Locals Ask 'Where is Hema Malini?'

With three women farmers by her side, BJP MP Hema Malini was recently seen posing and getting clicked with crop in her hand in a Mathura village, some days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence.

The Quint visited Mathura during the campaign, only to find visibly disgruntled locals who only asked one question: "Where is Hema Malini?"

A BJP stronghold, locals in Mathura believe that "vote goes to Modi ji and not Hema Malini," as Manish Rawat, a farmer from Bera village put it.