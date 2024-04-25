Election Campaigning Hits Frightening Lows in the World’s Leading Democracies

The ‘world’s largest democracy’ i.e., India, and the ‘world’s most powerful democracy’ i.e., the United States, are in the throes of election season. It is testing times for the global ‘Idea of Democracy’ per se, as both democracies have seen a backslide in their proudly liberal traditions and spirit.

Over the last decade, all international indices on the health of Indian Democracy have red-flagged the steady regression by now labelling it from a ‘Flawed Democracy’ (as per The Economist Intelligence Unit) to an ‘Electoral Autocracy’ (as per V-Dem Institute). One of the reports noted gravely that India was “one of the worst autocratisers lately.”

The US democracy that went into the metaphorical intensive care unit on 6th Jan 2020, has fared no better. It too has sunk from a ‘Full Democracy’ to a ‘Flawed Democracy’. The so-called ‘beacon of freedom for the world’ stares at the possible return of an incumbent who is facing 88 criminal charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections.