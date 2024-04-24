Battle Royale Rajasthan ’24: Can the Congress Quash BJP’s Stronghold in Phase 2?

As a scorching summer rages on, the desert state of Rajasthan is all set for a sizzling climax to the electoral showdown between the traditional rivals –the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. With the remaining 13 seats voting on 26 April, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls implies a grand finale to the largely bipolar battle in Rajasthan.

In this high-stakes clash, the BJP is keen for a 25-0 hat-trick but the Grand Old Party is determined to prevent a clean sweep and has even forged alliances to combat the saffron surge.