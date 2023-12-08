WebQoof Recap: Around Rajasthan Elections, INDIA Bloc, Sunny Deol & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Around Rajasthan Elections, INDIA Bloc, Sunny Deol & More

Here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
From misinformation around state Assembly elections, Qatar and India's diplomatic relations and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.

1. Old Clip of Vasundhara Raje Speaking on Call Falsely Linked to Rajasthan Polls

A video showing former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje talking on the phone and congratulating someone is going viral on social media.

Users have claimed that it shows Raje trying to win over independent candidate, Ravindra Singh Bhati.

An archive can be seen here.

However, the claim is false.

This video is from 2021 and shows Raje congratulating Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Read our fact-check here.

2. No, Qatar Has Not 'Cancelled' Death Sentence of 8 Indians; Viral Claim Is False

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on the internet with a claim stating that Qatar has "cancelled the death sentence" that was given to eight former Indian Navy servicemen in October.

However, there claim is incorrect.

  • A source from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed to The Quint that Qatar has not passed such judgment that cancels the death sentence for the eight former Indian Navy servicemen.

  • Sources close to the family also dismissed the claim.

Read the full story here.

3. Edited Video Shared to Claim 'Azaan' Was Played During INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet

A video of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders standing in a group, with the Islamic call to prayer azaan being played in the background is being shared on social media.

Social media users have claimed that azaan was being played during a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders.

An archive of the post can be found here

We found that the call to prayer has been added to the video to create a false narrative.

The video dates back to the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra, between 31 August and 1 September. The leaders in the video can be seen posing for the photographs ahead of their meeting.

Read our fact-check here.

4. Fact-Check: Viral Video Does Not Show 'Drunk' Sunny Deol Walking on the Road

A video showing Bollywood actor Sunny Deol walking on the streets at night is being shared to claim that it shows him in an inebriated state.

It also shows a rickshaw driver stopping for him and helping him sit inside the rickshaw.

The actor was shooting for his upcoming film. 

The claim is false as Deol was shooting a scene for his upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'Safar'.

The actor posted a similar video, shot from a different angle in which cameras are visible on his official X account.

Read our story here.

5. Bihar Govt’s List of School Holidays in 2024 Shared With Misleading Claim

A screenshot of a notice issued by the Bihar government's Education Department of the list of school holidays for state-run schools in Bihar in 2024 is being shared on social media platforms.

Users have claimed that there has been a major drop in holidays for Hindu festivals while increasing the number of holidays for Muslim festivals.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

The claim is misleading.

The notice in the viral claim shows a list of holidays specifically for Urdu schools in Bihar. It does not apply to all government schools in the state.

Read the full story here.

