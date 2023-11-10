New Delhi Appeals Death Sentence Handed Down to 8 Ex-Indian Navy Men in Qatar

India has lodged an appeal with Qatar regarding the death penalty handed down to eight ex-Navy personnel last month, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed during a weekly press briefing on Thursday, 9 November.

The Court of First Instance in Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty to the eight men, who used to work with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services on 26 October – more than a year after they were arrested in August 2022. While the reasons for their arrest remain undisclosed, Arindam Bagchi confirmed that "formally submitted an appeal."