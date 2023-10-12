4 Dead, 70 Injured After North East Express Train Derails in Bihar's Buxar

At least four people were killed and over 70 injured after six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday night, 11 October.

Key details: The incident is said to have occurred at 9:53 PM.

The 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed from Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal at 7:40 AM on Wednesday towards Kamakhya, which is around six km away from Guwahati.