Muslim Cattle Trader Murdered, Told to 'Go to Pakistan'; Cow Vigilantes Booked

A cattle trader named Idrees Pasha was allegedly murdered by cow vigilantes in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Saturday, 1 April.

What happened: As per the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, Pasha's vehicle carrying cattle was intercepted by cow vigilantes in Sathanur village, near the police station, in the wee hours of Friday night.

The cow vigilantes accused Pasha of illegally transporting cattle for slaughter. Though Pasha said that the cattle were bought from a local market and that he had documents for the same, he was abused by the vigilantes and told to go to Pakistan. He was later chased and assaulted resulting in severe injuries.

What Pasha's family said: When Pasha's family members found his body under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, they protested in front of the Sathanur police station demanding justice.

As per the family, the cow vigilante had demanded Rs two lakh to release the victim or else they would kill him.