Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday, 6 September, launched an attack on the INDIA coalition. She accused the Opposition alliance of instigating the Narendra Modi government into allegedly renaming the country as Bharat, because they chose to name their alliance 'INDIA'.

There is a section within the INDIA alliance, mainly a few leaders from the Congress, who want to bring the BSP on board. However, Mayawati's public attacks on the alliance have made matters difficult for this section.

The Congress leadership, especially party president Mallikarjun Kharge, is said to have a different strategy towards the BSP.

Why is a section of the Congress keenly batting on an alliance with the BSP?

What's the Congress leadership's strategy towards the BSP and its base?

What's the BSP's calculation?

This article will try and answer these three questions.