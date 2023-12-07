Has Yogi Adityanath Announced Balak Nath as New Chief Minister of Rajasthan? No!

After the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the Rajasthan elections, a clip of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath inviting BJP's Mahant Balak Nath to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going viral.

What did Yogi Adityanath say?: He said that after taking the 'oath' in Jaipur and once the Ram Mandir opens post 22 January, Balak Nath should take Tijara's 'Ram Bhakts' to Ayodhya.

What is the claim?: Those sharing have claimed that Adityanath announced Balak Nath as the new CM of Rajasthan.