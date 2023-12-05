Join Us On:
Edited Video Shared to Claim 'Azaan' Was Played During INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet

The audio of the Azaan has been edited and added to the video showing the INDIA Bloc leaders' meeting in September.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
Edited Video Shared to Claim 'Azaan' Was Played During INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet
A video of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders standing in a group, with the Islamic call to prayer 'Azaan' being played in the background is being shared on social media.

What are the users saying?: Social media users have claimed that Azaan was being played during a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Is it true?: No, the sound of Azaan was added to the video to create a false narrative.

  • The video dates back to the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra, between 31 August and 1 September. The leaders in the video can be seen posing for the photographs ahead of their meeting.

How did we find out?: We noticed the banner behind the leaders which read '31 August to 1 September'.

Here is a close-up of the banner. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • With a relevant keyword search, we came across media reports by the Indian Express, Live Hindustan and Deccan Herald, which stated that the INDIA bloc leaders posed for photographs ahead of their meeting in Mumbai between 31 August to 1 September.

  • We compared the visuals with the video uploaded by the Indian Express on their YouTube page on 1 September and found similarities.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • It was uploaded with the title: "Opposition's INDIA Bloc Leaders Pose For A Group Photo Ahead Of Their Meet In Mumbai"

  • Indian Express noted a "Delegate Photo Session was part of the day two schedule of the third INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai."

  • We also compared a frame from the video uploaded by Live Hindustan on their YouTube page on 1 September and found similarities.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • In none of these videos the call to prayer (Azaan) can be heard in the background.

  • We came across no media reports about INDIA bloc leaders standing during Azaan at the time of their meeting.

Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the origin of the audio used in the viral video, it is clear that it has been added to the video of the INDIA bloc leaders.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   INDIA alliance 

