Edited Video Shared to Claim 'Azaan' Was Played During INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet

A video of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders standing in a group, with the Islamic call to prayer 'Azaan' being played in the background is being shared on social media.
What are the users saying?: Social media users have claimed that Azaan was being played during a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the sound of Azaan was added to the video to create a false narrative.
The video dates back to the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra, between 31 August and 1 September. The leaders in the video can be seen posing for the photographs ahead of their meeting.
How did we find out?: We noticed the banner behind the leaders which read '31 August to 1 September'.
With a relevant keyword search, we came across media reports by the Indian Express, Live Hindustan and Deccan Herald, which stated that the INDIA bloc leaders posed for photographs ahead of their meeting in Mumbai between 31 August to 1 September.
We compared the visuals with the video uploaded by the Indian Express on their YouTube page on 1 September and found similarities.
It was uploaded with the title: "Opposition's INDIA Bloc Leaders Pose For A Group Photo Ahead Of Their Meet In Mumbai"
Indian Express noted a "Delegate Photo Session was part of the day two schedule of the third INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai."
We also compared a frame from the video uploaded by Live Hindustan on their YouTube page on 1 September and found similarities.
In none of these videos the call to prayer (Azaan) can be heard in the background.
We came across no media reports about INDIA bloc leaders standing during Azaan at the time of their meeting.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the origin of the audio used in the viral video, it is clear that it has been added to the video of the INDIA bloc leaders.
