Fact-Check: Viral Video Does Not Show 'Drunk' Sunny Deol Walking on the Road

A video showing Bollywood actor Sunny Deol walking on the streets at night is being shared to claim that it shows him in an inebriated state.
It also shows a rickshaw driver stopping for him and helping him sit inside the rickshaw.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across an X post from the official account of Sunny Deol which dismissed the viral claims.
The post shared on 6 December carried a video from a different angle of a similar scene which showed cameras and mics following Deol.
The caption also stated that it shows behind the scenes from an upcoming movie.
Deol also insinuated that the movie's name is 'Safar'.
The upcoming Bollywood film is being produced by Echelon productions.
Producer Vishal Rana spoke about Deol's video, stating that it shows "a scene from our forthcoming tentatively titled film ‘Safar’, for which Sunny paaji was shooting a night schedule. Request all the fans not to spread fake news around this video that is going viral on the internet."
Conclusion: A scene being shot for a movie is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Bollywood actor walking on the road in a 'drunk state'.
