Fact-Check: Silkyara Tunnel Expert Arnold Dix Is Not ‘Anand Dixit From Kanpur'

Sharing photographs of Arnold Dix, the tunnelling expert who worked with Indian engineers to rescue the 41 workers who were trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, social media users are claiming that Dix is actually Indian.

What are users saying?: Those sharing the claim identify Arnold Dix as ‘Anand Dixit’, an engineer from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh who got his Civil Engineering degree from Roorkee Engineering College.