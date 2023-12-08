'Not Promoting Anything': Bobby Deol On Animal's 'Toxic Masculinity' Criticism

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles, the film is being called out for its toxic masculinity.
A lot of people have also expressed their shock at Bobby's character Abrar, who is the antagonist. Speaking about the criticism Bobby told Hindustan Times,
"I am an actor who wants to play characters. I am not out there promoting anything. I do roles which challenge me. Stories are influenced by what is happening in our society. It's just that people don’t want to talk about those things because they want to believe that doesn’t exist. I am just an actor trying to entertain. Box office collections itself says it that people are loving it.”
As per reports, Animal has earned Rs 338 crore in India in the first week itself.
