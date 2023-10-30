ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sunny & Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

The previous episode of Koffee with Karan saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The new guests of Koffee With Karan Season 8 were revealed to be sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Karan Johar shared a promo on his Instagram on 30 October and gave us a glimpse of their conversations.

In the video, we can see Karan Johar introducing the Deol brothers as "unassuming and unapologetic." Karan can be seen giving them a standing ovation for their stupendous success this year. Karan Johar also spoke to Sunny Deol about Gadar 2 box office numbers.

The two brothers also talk about father Dharmendra's on-screen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny Deol reacted to the same, saying, "He can do whatever he likes and he can get away with it."

