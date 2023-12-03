Join Us On:

After Election Results 2023, Which Alliance Has More States: NDA or INDIA

NDA vs INDIA: Which alliance has more states under their control after the state Assembly election results of 2023.

Nivedita Saju
Published
India
1 min read
After Election Results 2023, Which Alliance Has More States: NDA or INDIA
India has 28 states and 8 union territories, but only 2 UTs have legislative assemblies - Delhi and Puducherry. Following the state Assembly elections of November 2023, the BJP has swept Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh putting Congress out of power and retained Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 State Assembly elections. Now, the BJP-led N.D.A. (National Democratic Alliance) is in power in 17 states and one UT.

The I.N.D.I.A. alliance, of which Congress is a part of, is in power in 9 states and one UT. The Congress on its own is now in power in only three states- Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. It is part of the ruling alliance of Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

The BJP on the other hand is independently ruling in 11 states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. BJP is part of the ruling alliance in 7 states- Maharashtra, Haryana, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry and Mizoram.

The states which are not part of N.D.A. or I.N.D.I.A. are Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

