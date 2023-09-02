"THEY say Indira Hatao, I say Garibi Hatao”. With these eight simple words, Indira Gandhi vanquished the Grand Alliance of opposition parties in the 1971 Lok Sabha elections. That 'Mahagathbandhan', if we would like to call it by a term that has now become popular, had been forged among the Indian National Congress (O), Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP), Praja Socialist Party (PSP), Swatantra Party and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. It had heavyweight leaders such as K Kamaraj, Morarji Desai, S Nijalingappa, Minoo Masani, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Some of these leaders had been active in national politics, and also in the Congress party, for much longer than Indira Gandhi.

Furthermore, the Congress party had suffered a vertical split just two years earlier in 1969 ─ between Congress (O) and Congress (I), ‘O’ standing for original and ‘I’ standing for Indira which meant, she was not the sole leader of the Congress; many party stalwarts had come together to challenge her bid for power.