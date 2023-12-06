Fact-Check: Fake Screenshot Peddled as Israel's IDF Questioning India’s Support

A screenshot of a purported post uploaded by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is going viral on the internet with users claiming that Israel questioned India's support.

What about the post?: The purported post, which dated back to 15 May 2021 said, "Indian stand with Israel ? Who ask you to support us ? Even a cents your country can't effort to settle-up a pandemic covid-19 in your country. Stop dreaming in a day time (sic)."