Koffee With Karan 8: 5 Things We Now Know About Bobby & Sunny's 'Legacy' Family

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol graced Koffee With Karan's couch on the second episode of the popular talk show. The show has been running for almost 19 years and sees the return of Sunny after his first appearance in 2005. The sibling duo made a great pair with their quick wit and devil-may-care-attitude. Additionally, some of the major highlights centred around their love for family and what keeps them grounded despite their father, Dharmendra, being a Bollywood legend.
From talking about nepotism to spilling the tea on Sunny’s love for teddy bears – this episode was packed with some amusing revelations – making it both fun and sentimental.
Dharmender’s Kiss in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Sunny, never the one to mince his words, was pretty candid about his views on his father Dharmendra’s kiss in Karan’s highly successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He hilariously said –
“I said my dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.”
Bobby, on the other hand, remarked, “We joke about it that Papa kissed on screen and all that. Everyone said that he was so cute.”
The pair's easy quips on the scene and the kind of reaction they had threw light on their lighthearted nature and cemented the fondness they shared for their father and his work.
Sunny & Bobby’s Thoughts on Nepotism
The nepotism debate was also broached during this episode. Bobby and Sunny were quick to say, “Why should we face the brunt of being star kids?”
Sunny weighed in further by saying, “People say these things because they cannot achieve something, they are angry about something, so they need to throw something at someone.” He argued that a person’s talent is the reason behind their success.
Bobby, in the end, spoke about how they are “blessed” to be their (Dharmendra's) children – brushing off any need for the nepotism debate.
How Karan Deol’s Wife Drisha Is The 'Lucky Charm'
While talking about the success of Gadar 2, Bobby Deol spoke about how his brother has continued to have good fortune since his nephew’s wedding – “Drisha, our daughter, has brought us luck.”
Both the brothers fondly spoke about their family and talked about the “Laxmi” in the household who has brought on heaps of good luck. Adding, that they are overjoyed that she is part of the family.
Sunny Deol’s Love For Teddy Bears
Another hilarious revelation was that Sunny has a fondness for teddy bears. Karan was more than happy to poke fun at his dad’s huge collection of teddy bears. He narrated an incident where he spoke about how once a person, who had come home, inquired whose teddy bear collection was it while passing by their room. It took Karan’s friend aback when it was revealed to be Sunny. After all, Sunny Deol is known for his action-packed roles.
Later on, Karan spoke about Sunny's love for it as well saying it is a "national revelation."
Salman's Closeness to Dharmendra & Bobby Deol
Salman and Bobby were revealed to have a brotherly equation. However, what came as a surprise to many was that Salman is also close to Dharmendra. He revealed:
"Salman [Khan] has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad [Dharmendra]. The bond they share is just amazing, he [Salman Khan] has so much respect for him [Dharmendra]. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity.”
