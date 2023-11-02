Koffee With Karan 8: 5 Things We Now Know About Bobby & Sunny's 'Legacy' Family

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol graced Koffee With Karan's couch on the second episode of the popular talk show. The show has been running for almost 19 years and sees the return of Sunny after his first appearance in 2005. The sibling duo made a great pair with their quick wit and devil-may-care-attitude. Additionally, some of the major highlights centred around their love for family and what keeps them grounded despite their father, Dharmendra, being a Bollywood legend.

From talking about nepotism to spilling the tea on Sunny’s love for teddy bears – this episode was packed with some amusing revelations – making it both fun and sentimental.