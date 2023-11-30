‘Matter of Concern’: MEA on US Alleging Plot To Kill SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Pannun

Taking cognisance of a detailed 15-page report claiming an Indian official's involvement in a plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpwatwant Singh Pannun on United States (US) soil, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 30 November, called the allegations a "matter of concern".

"As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court, allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said that this is also contrary to government policy," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press conference on Thursday.

What's the case about? This comes a day after Southern New York’s United States Attorney’s Office claimed that US law enforcement had foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Sikhs for Justice founder Pannun in June this year.