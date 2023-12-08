Fake Police and ‘Digital Arrests’: Beware of Online Scams Through Video Calls

"I got a call on my mobile on 23 November, around 3 pm. This person said he was from TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). He told me that my Aadhaar card had been used for purchasing a SIM in Mumbai, which was being used to send bulk messages related to lottery and gambling, which was illegal" Ashish (name changed), a resident of Delhi, told The Quint.

With this, the caller told him that it was a serious issue and he had to transfer the call to the Mumbai Police, where he was questioned by a man presenting himself as a sub-inspector.

Asking Ashish to get on a video call with him, he said that he wanted to take his complaint over Skype. Since he did not have the application, he refused. "So they said they would do a WhatsApp video call."