Join Us On:

Old Clip of Vasundhara Raje Speaking on Call Falsely Linked to Rajasthan Polls

This old video shows Raje congratulating Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in the Olympics.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Clip of Vasundhara Raje Speaking on Call Falsely Linked to Rajasthan Polls
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje talking on the phone and congratulating someone is going viral on social media.

  • The claim states that it shows Raje "wooing independent candidate" , Ravindra Singh Bhati.

  • This claim is viral ever since Rajasthan went into elections, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with majority.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is from 2021 and shows Raje congratulating Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also Read

No, Qatar Has Not 'Cancelled' Death Sentence of 8 Indians; Viral Claim Is False

No, Qatar Has Not 'Cancelled' Death Sentence of 8 Indians; Viral Claim Is False
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a Facebook post shared by 'First India' on 12 August 2021.

  • The caption stated that it showed Raje congratulating Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in Tokyo Olympics.

The video shows Raje congratulating Neeraj Chopra in 2021.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • We also found this video on Raje's official Instagram account.

  • It was shared on 11 August 2021 and the caption stated that it shows Raje speaking with Chopra after his victory at Tokyo Olympics.

More context about the conversation: On 7 August 2021, Chopra won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for throwing 87.58 meters in the men's javelin throw competition.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old video of Vasundhara Raje congratulating someone over the phone is being falsely linked to the recent Rajasthan assembly elections.

Also Read

Viral Video of Pro-Modi Slogans During Ashok Gehlot's Speech is Edited

Viral Video of Pro-Modi Slogans During Ashok Gehlot's Speech is Edited

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Vasundhara Raje   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×