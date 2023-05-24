Neeraj Chopra: Sure, Steady, and Successful

From someone from a predominantly rural background, Neeraj Chopra has come a long way to occupy the mindspace of so many fans of sport around the world. His ability to soak in the pressure of competition sparks envious thoughts among others. While he can decimate opposition with a powerful opening throw, he also has the ability to summon reserves of energy late in a competition.

The time away from training in the wake of his Olympic Games success would have been reason for him to crumble under the demands of patience and think of an alternative career. After all, he had reached the rarest of summits for a track and field athlete by taking the top place on the Olympic podium and nobody would have grudged a decision to walk away from sport.

Having not harboured any such thoughts – but on the contrary discovering that his hunger to excel with the javelin had not been satiated by Olympic Games success – he has now learnt to recalibrate goals and the journey each year. The World Championships silver medal in Eugene and the Diamond League Trophy last year are proof, if any was required.

He will have set some significant targets to achieve along the way in the time ahead. At 24th on the all-time list with a personal best of 89.94m, he will want to rise higher. And that means he will have to break the 90m mark. For fans, willing him on and waiting with expectations, it seems an easy thing to achieve but a lot of things have to fall in place for that to happen.