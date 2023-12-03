BJP Set To Win Rajasthan: 5 Key Takeaways from Party's Performance

In Tijara, Balaknath's constituency, the BJP led one of the most communal campaigns across the state. During one of his poll speeches, Balaknath compared BJP and Congress with India and Pakistan, "Match Pakistan ke saath jeetna hai ki nahi? (Don't we have to win the match against Pakistan?)" he asked his supporters.

The BJP also rallied voters against the Gehlot government by repeatedly highlighting cases such as the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Muslim men over his alleged support for former BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remark against the Prophet.

Maybe due to the BJP's shrill Hindutva campaign, Muslims may have consolidated behind the Congress.

According to data by India Today-My Axis exit poll, Muslims seem to have consolidated behind the Congress, that is, 83 percent as compared to 62 percent as per CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies) in 2018 (+21 percent). There are 21 seats which have significant minority influence.

This shows that significant vote consolidation could likely have happened along religious lines.