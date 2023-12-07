Old Clip of Water Spilling Out of Tub Viral as Recent Visuals From Philippines

Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent earthquake in Philippines.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows water splashing out of a bathtub is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent earthquake in the Philippines.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video with a caption mentioning, "An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred in the Philippines. A Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake. Houses were destroyed in some cities. The country went into emergency."
How did we find out?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video directed us to the same one uploaded on a verified YouTube channel called 'RM Videos'.
The video was uploaded on 15 February 2021.
It was titled, "Water Spills Out of Bathtub as it Shakes Rigorously During Earthquake in Japan - 1177525."
Other sources: On further reverse image search, we came across the video uploaded on The Weather Channel. The location of the video was mentioned as Chiba in Japan.
The video was uploaded on 23 February 2021.
Earthquake in Japan in 2021: According to a report in The Guardian, an earthquake of 7.3 magnitude struck of the coast of Japan in February 2021. The quake resulted in widespread power outages, but no major damages were reported. More than 100 people were injured due to the quake.
Recent quake in the Philippines: As per Reuters, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the southern region of Mindanao on 2 December. The quake triggered tsunami warnings across the country, and in Japan.
No initial reports suggested significant wave damage or casualties. However, evacuations continued in the countries.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location of the video, it is clear that the video is old and unrelated to the recent earthquake in the Philippines.
