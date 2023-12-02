Bihar Govt’s List of School Holidays in 2024 Shared With Misleading Claim

Social media users shared a screenshot of a notice issued by the Bihar government's Education Department, which carries a list of school holidays for state-run schools in Bihar in 2024.
The claim: The notice is being shared to claim that there has been a drastic drop in holidays for Hindu festivals while increasing the number of holidays for Muslim festivals.
Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Giriraj Singh shared the list on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, calling the state the "Islamic Republic of Bihar."
How did we find out?: First, we carefully read the notice in the screenshot, which is in Hindi.
We saw that the first paragraph of the notice clearly states that the notice lists holidays for Urdu medium state-run and aided minority educational institutions for students studying in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools.
Next, we looked for more information surrounding the circular on social media.
This led us to the Bihar Education Department's Facebook page, which published a press note regarding the now-viral circular on 28 November.
"It has come to our attention that social media posts and newspapers have shared misleading statements about the holiday list for 2024," the note read, adding that "two separate holiday lists are prepared for regular schools and Urdu schools (notice number 2693 and notice number 2694)."
Addressing concerns about a lack of holidays on the birth anniversaries of notable people, the note elaborated that while some of them coincided with the students' summer vacations, "schools remained open" for the remaining ones even in previous academic years.
The note also mentioned that there was no change in the total number of holidays as compared to previous years, which still added up to 60 days.
What about the other list?: While looking for more details about the other list (number 2693) mentioned in the note, we came across a Facebook post which had screenshots of both notices.
On comparing the two, we were able to confirm that the total number of days off was the same on both lists.
This table for compares holidays in 2024 for state-run Urdu and regular schools. Events with differing holidays (duration or day off) for both kinds of schools have been highlighted.
Conclusion: The viral claim that the list seen in the screenshot shows a reduction in school holidays for Hindu festivals and a higher number of days off on Islamic ones for all government schools in Bihar is misleading.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)