Bihar Caste Survey: Anaylsing the Larger Patterns in the Released Data

Bihar became the first state in the history of independent India to successfully conduct a caste survey and publish its report after the 1931 caste census that was undertaken under the colonial government. The first round of caste survey data counts the total number of all jatis in Bihar. The second round of data released the socio-economic status of all jatis of Bihar.

This article is the first part of a series of five articles on Bihar’s recently released caste survey report. The aim is to decode and simplify the raw data, which does not speak for itself.

Thus, the article draws larger patterns so that the status of different caste groups can be comprehensively understood and presented.