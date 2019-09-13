It’s a sign that you’re hiding real data: Rajan on Goyal faux pas

IANS
Updated22 Jul 2020, 11:26 AM IST
(Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on news agency IANS and was auto published on The Quint. It has been retracted as it was based on an unofficial account of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. You can read our fact-check on the same here.)

Published: 13 Sep 2019, 10:38 AM IST

