Yeh Jo India Hai Na: Should a PM's Election Speech Spread Fear & Misinformation?

And it’s not the first time that the BJP has raised this false alarm. BJP spokespersons had cherry-picked and targeted Manmohan Singh’s lines back in 2006 as well. In 2023 too, ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Modi referred to the same Manmohan Singh speech at an election rally.

Each time, the same false claim.

This time, however, Manmohan Singh’s words have been further twisted to fan fear and tar India’s Muslims, firstly, by raising the birth rate bogey! But the question is - are birth rates really linked to religion? No.