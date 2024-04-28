'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se': At Sunita Kejriwal's Roadshow, AAP Workers Echo Support

Holding a poster of arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 52-year-old Kamlesh Jain, a homemaker, stood outside a sweet shop in East Delhi's Kalyan Puri, along with her friends Abrisha (35) and Rama (70) – all of whom donned the Aam Aadmi Party's signature cap.

Just as Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM's wife, waved from a car in her first political roadshow in Delhi on Saturday, 27 April, Kamlesh told The Quint: