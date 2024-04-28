Old, Unrelated Video Passed off as Voting Fraud in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

A video showing a person accompanying two women to an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as they cast their votes is going viral with users linking it to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

What do the viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption saying, "Now you know how Mamata and her gang is in power since 2 terms …this is how TMC cadres forcefully make voters press the button. #LokSabhaElections2024."