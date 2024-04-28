Old, Unrelated Video Passed off as Voting Fraud in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

A video showing a person accompanying two women to an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as they cast their votes is going viral with users linking it to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What do the viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption saying, "Now you know how Mamata and her gang is in power since 2 terms …this is how TMC cadres forcefully make voters press the button. #LokSabhaElections2024."
National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, shared the video insinuating that the video is recent and without giving any context to it.
What is the truth?: The video has been online since at least May 2019 and is unrelated to the ongoing general elections.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens to search different keyframes of the video, we came across similar visuals shared on an X handle.
Other sources: The official YouTube channel of online portal named 'Siasat Daily', too, carried similar visuals and said that they were recorded in West Bengal.
The video was shared on 18 May 2019 and was titled, "Lady polling agent tries to influence voters, See shocking viral video."
A recurring theme?: Team WebQoof had previously debunked the same video in 2021, when it was being shared with users falsely linking it to the West Bengal assembly elections. You can read the story here.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location or date of the video, it is clear that it is old and unrelated to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
