Amritpal Singh to Contest From Khadoor Sahib: What Will be its Impact? 4 Points

In a move that is being seen as a gamechanger in Punjab politics, jailed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh's family announced that he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat. The announcement was made by Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur on 26 April after a meeting with her son.

Head of the organisation Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh is facing charges under the National Security Act and has been imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh for close to a year.

"He was reluctant and said he is not interested in electoral politics. However, he agreed to the demands of his supporters that he contest the elections," Balwinder Kaur said.

The announcement came barely a couple of days after Amritpal Singh's lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, said that Amritpal Singh had agreed to fight the Lok Sabha elections. However, the preacher's family said that they need to speak to him first before confirming the decision. This finally happened on 26 April.

There are four aspects to this.