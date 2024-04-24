Squash Icon Saurav Ghosal Wants India To Remember Him as a Player of Dignity

Since the Asian Games last year, mentally and physically, I've just been running on fumes. I felt that I needed some time to heal, both mentally and physically. The grind of week in, week out on the professional tour was getting to me slightly. So, I had the recognition of the fact that if I wanted to kind of play for India a little while longer, which has always been the biggest privilege and honour, I needed to give up something.

Obviously, the first thing is to look at the professional side of it, because playing for India is three or four times a year at the most, and that gives me the time, both mentally and physically, to pace myself a little bit more over the next couple of years, hopefully. It's an experiment, I'm keeping the window open. But I'm going to try my best, and hopefully, the desire and the hunger will be there to do it and my body will go with the mind to make it happen. Hoping for the best.