'We Demand Registry Of Our Noida Flats From Our Leaders This Election'

"I used all my post-retirement funds to buy this flat. Despite all our efforts, we cannot register our flat."Mahendra Goyal, Homebuyer, Gardenia Glory Society
Goyal spoke to us when we met him at Gardenia Glory Society in Noida Sector 46.
1,450 families living in the society are struggling to get the registry of their flats. "The builder has not executed sub-lease deeds. Despite handing over the flats to homebuyers. There are dues on the builder's part, around Rs 650 crore," said Kailash Pandey, a homebuyer.
"The builder is not paying for this land due to the Noida Authority. This is why, despite having an occupancy certificate for seven towers in the project, which the builder got in 2019, not a single registry has been executed to date," added Pandey.
The project was launched in 2009 and promised possession in 2012 but that too got delayed. The builder started handing over the flats in 2016 but the registry of the flats hasn't been executed.
"Registration is our basic right. When we have made 100% payment of our flat, why aren't we getting the registry of our flats? We are unable to understand this."Prabha Gupta, Homebuyer
Homebuyers, we met, feel cheated in this situation. "If the builder is not paying the money to the Noida Authority, then it's a problem between the authority and the builder. My bank takes the EMIs. They don't care if I have the money or not," said Sushant, another homebuyer at the society.
Senior citizens, too, are worried about the registry of their dream homes. "We are going to turn 60 in another 3-4 years. When you are around 58-60 years old, you invest all your money into owning a house and it becomes a burden," said Prabha.
Homebuyers in their 70s and 80s are concerned about whether they’ll complete the registry while they are alive. They said their dream of owning a house has been shattered.
"I have retired from my job for eight years. I spent all my post-retirement funds on buying this flat. I am struggling to manage the daily expenses of our house."Mahendra Goyal, Homebuyer
Homebuyers say they have complained to Noida Authorities, their MP, and the builder, but no one is listening to their pleas.
"In March, we visited the Noida Authority. We have their letter, in which we were told that the builder would make a payment of Rs 140 crore by 14 April, and the process would move forward. But until today, nothing has happened. I request the government to also look into our issues," said Sushant.
Sushant highlighted that when the project was launched, the Congress was at the centre, the Samajwadi Party was ruling the state, and now the BJP has been in power at the centre for the last 10 years, but still, their problems have not been solved.
"If all our life savings have been looted from us, and we are not able to do anything, then what do we do? What options do we have? Who do we vote for? With folded hands, I request to get our flat registry done," pleaded Sushant.
(The Quint has written to Manoj Rai, director of Aims Max Gardenia Developers Private Limited over the issues raised by the homebuyers. His response is awaited. The story will be updated once a response is received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
