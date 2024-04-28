To Bail or Not to Bail: Must Laws Differ For Crimes Of Similar Nature?

Gauri Lankesh’s case had attracted substantial attention globally. Within a year, a probe by a Special Investigation Team had led to the arrest of 17 accused. Yet, the trial continues to be nowhere near the end, despite the lapse of seven long years.

Only 17% of the total number of witnesses have been examined thus far. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that pending this prolonged delay, this case has branched into several appeals and applications before different courts over the last seven years.

One was a bail application by one of the accused Mohan Nayak in 2023. Although Nayak was one of the co-accused of murder, he contended that the application of the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) to him was erroneous and therefore, qualified him for bail.

This is his second application. In 2021, hearing his first application, the Karnataka HC, relying on the procedural irregularities in establishing Nayak’s role under the KCOCA, had granted him bail. However, this was reversed by the SC in 2021 which observed that the specific role of the accused is not necessary to be examined by the authorities for invoking the KCOCA.