Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Journalist Anita Katyal, in her column for Deccan Chronicle, suggests that the Congress is not doing enough to prop up its manifesto and counter the BJP's aggressive strategy that involves bandying charges about the redistribution of wealth and minority appeasement. She also remarks that the low voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections has turned out to be a "blessing in disguise" for former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he has been brought back into the fold with respect to the BJP's poll campaign.