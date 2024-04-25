Camps, Arrests, Scrutiny: Columbia Uni Students Rally for Palestinian Freedom

“Palestinian solidarity is inevitable and necessary to salvage life, to preserve for a whole generation, and to put an end to this generational trauma, where every side loses,” said Sarah Borus, a Jewish student who has been suspended for supporting the ongoing protests at New York's Columbia University, at a press conference organised by the Columbia chapter of the Jewish Voice for Peace, on Tuesday, 23 April.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student, added, “A lot of the Palestinian students here feel uncomfortable protesting the genocide of their people. We are grateful to everyone on campus for protesting on our behalf.”