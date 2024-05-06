Lok Sabha 2024: If Jitendra Singh Wins in Jammu, the Only Reason Would Be Modi

Quite obviously, they want the BJP to win this Lok Sabha election. But even they admit that Jitendra Singh is finding the going tough. According to them, not only is Lal Singh a very well-known name and face in the Udhampur constituency but is also perceived as a champion of “Hindu” rights against Muslim “majoritarian” regimes of J&K.

Grudgingly, they admit off the record that Jitendra Singh is not a mass leader and has also not helped his cause by maintaining a distance from the locals. There is no doubt Dr Singh must have done his bit as an MP to keep in touch with his voters. But then, who can fight perceptions?

The sleepy receptionist at the hotel in Jammu doesn’t look very happy as the author checks out of the hotel at 6 AM. The entire hotel is deadly quiet. But he smiles when he spots the “press” badge hanging on the author and suddenly starts talking. He says he is from Udhampur and has never met Jitendra Singh though his family is a committed Congress voting family that flipped after 26/11 in 2008.