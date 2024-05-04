‘Called a Terrorist’, ‘Fearful of Arrest’: Indian Students at US Campus Protests

Nabila (name changed to protect identity) is an Indian Muslim woman at a US university that has seen both pro-Palestine as well as pro-Israel protests.

As a student journalist, she has been regularly covering the protests on campus and their fallout.

On a recent evening, as a large pro-Israel counter-protest began right outside the gates of her university, Nabila was there with her camera. But even as she went about her work as a student journalist, she alleges she was targeted by several pro-Israel protesters.