Pak-Origin Humza Yousaf Resigns as Scotland's First Minister: What Went Wrong?

Contrary to popular belief, coalition governments are generally stable and usually last their full term. What has unfolded in Scotland therefore requires some explaining.

Broadly, First Minister Humza Yousaf of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) abruptly terminated an agreement with his governing partners, the Scottish Greens, before they had a chance to do the same. The move backfired almost immediately, and Yousaf ended up resigning.

But how did he get into this situation in the first place?

In the Scottish election of 2021, the SNP won 64 out of 129 seats in parliament – one shy of an overall majority. A minority government was a feasible option (and had been how the SNP governed following similar results in 2007 and 2016).