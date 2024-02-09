Lok Sabha 2024: The Dreamer of Dinhata

“It is possible. I personally think even Cooch Behar is not safe this time iIn 2019, the seat was won by the minister of state for Home Nisith Pramanik who got a 48 per cent vote share). Personally again, not as a party spokesperson, I don’t think the top leadership will mind too much. Their main aim this time is to psychologically finish the Congress as the leading opposition party”, he adds. In the 30 minutes we have spent interacting, Deeptiman has executed about 10 trades and taken about half a dozen calls.

Above all, by interacting with him, one understands why Bengal has been called a land of dreamers with big ideas. He thinks something positive will emerge out of the relative economic regression of Bengal. According to him, the fact that hundreds of thousands of poor Bengalis are migrating out to the rest of the country for work means they will be exposed to new languages, ideas, and possibilities. This will eventually lead to new and disruptive ideas coming back to Bengal. That apparently would trigger a mindset change in the state that has been stuck in a political morass for decades.

Deeptiman thinks forward-looking and strong leadership can bring about dramatic and almost miraculous transformation. “Look at the opportunities. West Bengal can lead the northeast as and when it integrates with southeast Asia with Bangladesh and Myanmar as the gateways. Trade and commerce with the region can lead to massive development and prosperity,” he says.

According to him the possibilities of creating a new and dynamic co-prosperity region with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries are endless. He points out how even a so-called “communist” Vietnam is rapidly becoming prosperous thanks to trade, commerce and investments.