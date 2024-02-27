Lok Sabha 2024: Can Annamalai Be BJP's Talisman in Tamil Nadu?

The author spent two days in Coimbatore on 18 and 19 February. There was hardly any buzz in the industrial city over the scheduled climax of the Yatra. Perhaps the event was still a week away and Annamalai was busy travelling elsewhere. But Shanmugham says everyone is underestimating the groundswell of support for Annamalai.

“You see, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and the AIADMK between them have a combined core vote of almost 50 per cent. Then there are many smaller caste-based parties. There still is a substantive chunk of voters in Tamil Nadu that is independent. They are increasingly looking at Annamalai as the future of politics in the state”, he says. According to him, Annamalai talks in a manner and language that common Tamilians understand and identify with. Besides, his relentless and facts-based criticism of the two major parties seems to have made them jittery.

The author asks: the vote share of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was around 3.5 per cent while it was close to 19 per cent in 2014. Shanmugham says that is because the BJP contested just five seats in 2019 compared to almost all seats in 2014. But he is candid enough to admit he doesn’t expect any miracles from Annamalai this time. He will be happy to see the BJP go past the 15 per cent vote share mark this time so that Annamalai lays the foundation for future growth. “Look at his age too. He is young and will go places in Tamil Nadu politics”, he adds.