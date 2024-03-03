Lok Sabha 2024: Shifting Sands in Kerala

Traditional alliances and relationships are breaking down or shifting shape, and new vote banks are being sought with ferocity. Jyothi Kumar is a senior journalist based in Thrissur and enjoys delving into data to analyse political trends in his state and around the world. He largely agrees with the opinion polls conducted by C Voter and other credible agencies that suggest yet another sweep for the UDF in Kerala in 2024. But he has identified a change that will have future implications.

According to him, the Congress ally, the IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) faces an unprecedented and existential threat. That doesn’t come from radicalised elements of the now-banned PFI (Popular Front of India). The threat comes from Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPM chief minister who is now bigger than his party.

It seems the CPM under him is leaving no stone unturned in wooing Muslim voters who have traditionally voted for the UDF. Every possible trick in the trade is being tried. Policy and executive decisions are being taken to explicitly signal that the CPM is the primary well wisher and benefactor of the Muslim community. Targeting Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is part of this strategy, it seems.

That leaves the IUML fighting a rearguard battle to protect its core vote bank. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the IUML contested and won two seats comfortably, besides helping Rahul Gandhi triumph in Wayanad. On its own, it managed a 5.5 per cent vote share in the state. How does it maintain the status quo?