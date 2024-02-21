ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

Lok Sabha 2024: The Crumbling Citadels of the Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty

Even as they dismiss Rahul, voters in Raebareli seem willing to give Priyanka a chance should she contest from here.

Sutanu Guru
Published
Opinion
4 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

(This is the fifth in a series of insightful reports from the ground, titled The Race From India to Bharat. The author travels all across India as 960 million voters get ready to celebrate the largest festival of democracy in the world: the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What do ordinary Indians think and feel about the past, present, and future of India? Are they convinced that the old fault lines are healing?)

(Read part one here, part two here, part three here, and part four here.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from opinion

Topics:  Congress Party   Members Only 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×