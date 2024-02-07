Lok Sabha 2024: From Nellie to New India

(This is the first in a series of insightful reports from the ground, titled The Race From India to Bharat. The author travels all across India as 960 million votes get easy to celebrate the largest festival of democracy in the world: the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What do ordinary Indians think and feel about the past, present, and future of India? Are they convinced that the old fault lines are healing?)

There is a wary silence on the streets as our SUV slowly navigates the neighbourhood. For the nth time, the author gets down from the car and attempts a conversation with the folks strolling around; or with shopkeepers. No luck. The only response I get is a cheerful smile and a short speech from a shopkeeper named Taslimuddin who says all is well and nobody in Nellie is interested in even talking about politics.

Anxious not to appear intrusive, I asked Taslimuddin if I should stop asking people questions and leave the place. He nods sagely, the outer symbols of his Muslim identity on full display, and says: Aap to thodi der pehle Nellie thana gaye thei (You went to Nellie Police Station some time back).