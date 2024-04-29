RAW Officer Vikram Yadav Hired 'Hit Team' to Kill Gurpatwant Pannun: WaPo Report

Senior officials at the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had pushed to prosecute Yadav, officials told The Washington Post, a step that would have implicated RAW in the murder-for-hire conspiracy. Justice Department officials who took part in the White House deliberations sided against those urging criminal charges against Yadav.

In November last year, Southern New York’s United States Attorney’s Office had confirmed that US law enforcement had foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Pannun on American soil. The attorney's office filed charges against an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta who, along with a purported Indian government staffer, is said to have planned the murder.

At the time, the staffer was referred to as CC-1, who had allegedly masterminded the plot to murder Pannun from India. The Washington Post report claims that CC-1 is Vikram Yadav.