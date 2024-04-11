Lok Sabha 2024: Sheikh Shahjahan Has Triggered an Uprising in South Bengal

A brief background first. Our domestic help Malati (name changed) has been with us for 15 years and has become a de facto member of the household. She comes from a village in Basirhat, a city not far away from Sandeshkhali. Her elder sister and other family members stay in the village. Malati is a Modi fan but is not going back this time to vote for the Lok Sabha elections. She had voted in the 2021 Assembly elections and alleges that TMC goons had burnt down half their village after the elections.

The request to relinquish my media credentials in the Kolkata hotel came from her elder sister Durga (name changed) who lives in the village (I have been requested not to take the name of the village). The roads to Basirhat from Kolkata are pretty good and there is not much traffic early in the morning.

After a few frustrating failures with Google Maps, I resort to my half-baked Bangla and ask locals for help and directions. Eventually, we reach the village where Durga has told neighbours that the “Saheb” for whom Malati works is coming to pay respects. There is a cluster of colourfully attired women standing in front of Durga’s house.

Once the greetings are done and I hand over a saree (the women promptly start gushing in Bangla about it) to Durga, we move inside to an expansive living room. There are only two males in the gathering, Durga’s husband and father. Once the polite small talk is over, there is a torrent of words from the women of the village. I request them to speak slowly and in Bangla so that I can understand.