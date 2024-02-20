Lok Sabha 2024: An Eerie Silence in UP and Uttarakhand

Very gingerly, I try to tiptoe around the Azam Khan issue with Professor Swati Singh. I nod when she says she teaches mathematics at the university. She has a warm and infectious smile. But that freezes instantly when I ask about the “founder” of the university without even taking any name. “ I don’t know anything about that, please excuse me”, says Professor Singh as she walks away to stop more students without helmets.

The security guard and his colleague who has since arrived refuse to talk. There isn’t much by way of a neighbourhood or a market near Muhammed Ali Jauhar University. But I get stiff stares from the few I ask about Azam Khan and his bad times. Just one fruit seller, when I am moving back towards the highway, responds. The gist of his lament is that the treatment being meted out to Azam Khan is a deliberate humiliation of the Muslim community. “Ab to Yogi ji hain. Aage Aage dekhiye…”, he shrugs as he declines to share his name.