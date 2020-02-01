Swapan Dasgupta’s Son Accused Of Molestation By College Mates
BJP MP and leader Swapan Dasgupta’s son, Soumya Srijan Dasgupta, has been accused of molestation and sexual assault by (at least) three women. On Saturday, 1 February, a woman named Ananya* took to the two alumni groups of Delhi’s St Stephen’s college viz Stephanians and Laal Sitara to post about Dasgupta.
She talked about being molested by Dasgupta while they were studying at Delhi’s St Stephen’s College.
Soumya Dasgupta was a student of St Stephen’s College from 2009 to 2011 and studied History (Hons). He is now a practicing lawyer at the Supreme Court of India.
Ananya, on the groups, wrote:
“Soumya Dasgupta, son of Swapan Dasgupta is a serial molester. He molested me in my first year of college and since I came out about it on Instagram I’ve found out that I’m one of five victims at least. He gets away with this by denying things, but he has traumatised too many women to let things go anymore. He blocked me on Facebook, same with one of the other victims. His most recent incident was in 2017. So he isn’t just a guy who did these things in college, he continues to do them as a lawyer working with the Supreme Court. Somebody needs to make him accountable and not let him get away with this, considering his position of power especially.”
Soon after, Ananya’s post was deleted from Laal Sitara. The administration of the group has been asked by The Quint as to why this was done. No response has been received yet.
Her post prompted two other women to speak up against Dasgupta. Soon after her, another alleged survivor took to Stephanians to share Ananya’s post and said:
Another woman shared Ananya’s post and said:
The Quint has reached out to Soumya Dasgupta for a response to these allegations. The copy will be updated if and when he responds.
(*Name changed to protect identity.)
