Swapan Dasgupta’s Son Accused Of Molestation By College Mates

BJP MP and leader Swapan Dasgupta’s son, Soumya Srijan Dasgupta, has been accused of molestation and sexual assault by (at least) three women. On Saturday, 1 February, a woman named Ananya* took to the two alumni groups of Delhi’s St Stephen’s college viz Stephanians and Laal Sitara to post about Dasgupta.

She talked about being molested by Dasgupta while they were studying at Delhi’s St Stephen’s College.