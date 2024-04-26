The Irresistible Force of Fascism: Why People and Governments Seem To Give In?

In present times, several governments across the world are exhibiting strong nationalist, populist, and authoritarian tendencies – characteristics associated with fascism. In these countries, political opposition is suppressed, media tightly controlled, minorities stifled, and a right-wing agenda thrust upon people. Why do people cosy up to fascist ideologies?
In his seminal book, The Anatomy of Human Destructiveness and Escape from Freedom, the distinguished psychoanalyst and social psychologist Erich Fromm explores fascism's emergence from the murky depths of societal discontent and individual psychological quirks.
Fascist ideology can appeal to individuals disenchanted with mainstream society. This band of disillusioned and marginalised citizens, grumbling at the back of the societal bus and feeling as welcomed as a skunk at a perfume factory, eagerly flock to the fascist oasis promising them the nectar of belonging, identity, and power.
What Turns One Into a Fascist?
Then there are individuals who are predisposed to seek strong leaders and authoritarian structures. They tend to be rigid in their thinking and cannot stand uncertainty. Conformity is their middle name. They would rather drown in a sea of certainty than dip their toes in the murky waters of ambiguity.
In a chaotic world, fascist ideologies with their emphasis on obedience, hierarchy, and discipline can attract those who value order and security over individual freedoms, democratic principles, or human rights.
Every society has people who consider themselves "nationalists”. These proud purveyors of patriotism, marching to the beat of war drums, with chests puffed up like overinflated balloons, are easy prey for fascist propaganda, swallowing rhetoric about national glory and cultural supremacy.
The fearful or insecure lot are another bunch of individuals drawn to fascist ideology. They have a strong need for security and a sense of belonging. Feeling alienated and disconnected from society, they seek the warm embrace of a collective identity.
Such individuals project their own anxieties and frustrations onto scapegoats, blaming others for their own hardships. This scapegoating can take the form of racism, xenophobia, or other forms of prejudice. Fascist ideologies exploit fear and insecurity, and offer scapegoats and enemies, real or imagined, to blame for societal woes.
When Governments Uphold Fascist Ideologies
And then there are the rebels, the ideological cowboys galloping towards stampeding mainstream politics. Tired of the same old song and dance, they are ready for a revolutionary remix, and fascism has got just the beat they are looking for.
Fascist ideologies which offer radical solutions and a sense of revolutionary fervour appeal to such people.
A large segment of the population comprises emotionally immature individuals who lack the capacity for independent thought and critical reflection – and are easily swayed by the unscrupulous and relentless fascist propaganda that appeals to emotions and prejudices. They indulge in fearmongering and foster loyalty to the state.
Having spent my teenage years from 1969 to 1974 in West Germany, I got some insight into Fromm’s social, psychological, and historical factors that contributed to the emergence of fascist forces – the Nazis in Germany.
The war was over 25 years before I arrived but the scars were still visible in the form of bombed-out buildings and mutilated, limbless men – and there were enough people around to share their experiences of that dark chapter in German history, marked by totalitarianism, repression and genocide.
It is concerning to see echoes of that troubling period resurface in contemporary governance across the world.
Today, governments and leaders that exhibit strong nationalist, populist and authoritarian tendencies - characteristics associated with fascism include Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, Vladimir Putin in Russia, Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey, Mateusz Morawiecki and his Law and Justice Party in Poland, and Viktor Orbán and his right-wing Fidesz party in Hungary.
Hang on! Did I miss someone?
Indeed, I did: Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un of North Korea.
(Akhil Bakshi, an author and explorer, is a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and Explorers Club USA, and Editor of ‘Indian Mountaineer’. He is also the founder of Bharatiya Yuva Shakti, an organisation that ensures good leadership at the village level. He tweets @AkhilBakshi1.)
