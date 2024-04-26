2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: What's at Stake? Who Are the Key Candidates?

20 seats from Kerala and 14 out of Karnataka's 28 seats will be voting in this phase. The polling in Kerala will end on 26 April. In the fray are heavyweights like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in Alappuzha.

The state is also witnessing some high profile contests. For instance, former Union Minister and three-term Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is up against current minister from the BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and former CPI MP Pannyan Raveendran in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja and a rising young Congress MLA Shafi Parambil are battling it out in Vatakara.

In Thrissur, a seat that the BJP is desperately trying to win, the party candidate and filmstar Suresh Gopi is up against senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan and VS Sunilkumar of CPI.

Another battle that doesn't get talked about enough in the national media is taking place in Kannur, a district with a history of intense political rivalries.

Here sitting Congress MP and the party's state president K Sudhakaran is up against senior CPI-M leader MV Jayarajan, a state committee member of the party and a close aide of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala in 2019 and the credit was partly due to Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in the state.

The Congress would want to repeat the sweep while the CPI-M is keen to increase its tally from the solitary seat it won last time.

The Congress reportedly delayed announcing Gandhi's plans of contesting from Amethi or Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh to avoid sending a wrong message before the polling date in Kerala.

Read more about the battle for Kerala's 20 seats in this piece by The Quint.